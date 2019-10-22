LONDON — British lawmakers have rejected the government’s fast-track attempt to pass its Brexit bill within days.
Legislators voted 322-308 against a timetable that gave the House of Commons just three days to debate the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill.
The vote likely makes it impossible for Johnson to fulfil his vow to take Britain out of the EU on the scheduled date of Oct. 31.
The outcome meant lawmakers want more time to scrutinize the complex legislation.
That throws Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s exit timetable into chaos.
He now has two choices.
He could agree to give lawmakers more time, which would need a delay to Brexit of at least a few weeks.
Or, as he has threatened, he could pull the bill and try to get lawmakers to vote for a general election that could break the political impasse.
In both cases the EU must agree to delay Britain’s departure.
Earlier, British lawmakers approved Johnson’s Brexit deal in principle.
