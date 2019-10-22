Central Maine Power’s parent company, Connecticut-based Avangrid, is discussing a possible merger with Pennslyvania-based utility PPL Corporation in a deal worth up to $67 billion.

The merger talks were first reported this month by the Financial Times, citing sources close to the discussions, but neither company confirmed the news and a call to an Avangrid spokesman in Maine, John Carroll, was not returned Tuesday evening.

The possible merger discussions come at a tumultuous time for Central Maine Power and Avangrid.

Central Maine Power has been dogged by complaints of lack-luster storm response following a major wind storm that knocked out power thousands in October 2017, and accusations of faulty billing practices after customers reported receiving extraordinarily high bills that also brought a new round of regulatory scrutiny that continues today.

Details of the possible deal were scant, and a deal was by no means assured, the sources told the Financial Times. It also was unclear how the deal might be structured, or if only some division of each corporation could be involved. If both companies combined all of their operations, it would create one of the largest energy companies in the United States and further consolidate utility ownership in New England and the mid-Atlantic.

It was unclear what any possible deal could mean for Avangrid’s parent company, Spain-based Iberdrola.

Avangrid provides a gas or electricity to more than 3 million customers in New England. PPL Corporation provides energy to roughly 10 million customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Great Britain.

Avangrid also is pursuing a $1 billion corridor project to build a transmission line through Western Maine. Avangrid is still in the preliminary approval process for the transmission line project, which has garnered intense response from communities through which the proposed lines would run.

In addition to the transmission line project and investigations into CMP’s billing and storm response, there also is an effort, led by Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, for customers to take over CMP and the other state electricity provider, Emera Maine, and convert the for-profit businesses into a publicly owned utility. Berry, who co-chairs the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, proposed legislation that would authorize the public takeover, but his bill was held over by the Legislature in its first session in the spring.

Legislators could rekindle the discussion during the upcoming short legislative session that begins in 2020.

