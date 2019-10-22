YARMOUTH — Celebrate Halloween at the Costumes for a Cause fundraiser at Gather, 189 Main St. Tickets for the adult-only event are $25, with half of ticket sales benefitting the Maine Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, includes costume, donut eating and pumpkin-carving contests, along with a healthy dose of Halloween silliness. Purchase tickets online at gathermaine.com or call 874-3250.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: