Arrests

10/12 at 6:56 p.m. Dan B. Doody, 37, of Elderberry Drive, South Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/12 at 7:45 p.m. Jessica Ashley Smith, 35, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested on Route 1 by Sgt. George Savidge on charges of theft by deception and being a fugitive from justice.

10/12 at 10:03 p.m. Amal Yassin Doale, 29, of Wainwright Circle, South Portland, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/14 at 5:59 p.m. Dustin M. Simpson, 22 of Gray Road, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/14 at 6:05 p.m. Teresa J. York, 58, of Brighton Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Steve Crocker on charges of operating after suspension and unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Oct. 11-18.

Fire calls

10/11 at 2:28 p.m. Criminal mischief on Waterview Way.

10/11 at 8:06 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Clearwater Drive.

10/11 at 10:58 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

10/12 at 11:03 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

10/13 at 1:17 a.m. Assist State Police.

10/13 at 7:19 p.m. Alarm on Johnson Road.

10/14 at 11:02 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/14 at 2:41 p.m. Accident at Bucknam and Middle roads.

10/15 at 2:13 a.m. Assist State Police.

10/15 at 9:33 a.m. Alarm on Green Gables Way.

10/15 at 4:00 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

10/16 at 4:43 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

10/16 at 5:15 p.m. Fire on Gray Road.

10/17 at 4:20 a.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

10/17 at 4:21 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/17 at 4:23 a.m. Brush fire on Brook Road.

10/17 at 5:40 a.m. Structural fire on Foreside Road.

10/17 at 6:46 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Woodlands Drive.

10/17 at 7:29 a.m. Accident on Brook Road.

10/17 at 8:43 a.m. Brush fire on Mast Road.

10/17 at 9:03 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Hill Road.

10/17 at 9:51 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/17 at 10:50 a.m. Alarm on Mountain Road.

10/17 at 11:46 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/17 at 12:06 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/17 at 12:41 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Amerescoggin Road.

10/17 at 1:01 p.m. K-9 tracking on Longwoods Road.

10/17 at 6:56 p.m. Odor of smoke on Middle Road.

10/17 at 8:36 p.m. Alarm on Maplewood Circle.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Oct. 11-18.

