Arrests

10/19 at 12:56 a.m. Nicholas Rodney Routhier, 19, of Frederick Drive, was arrested on Frederick Drive by Officer Jason Bartlett on charges of operating under the influence, speeding 30 mph over the limit and minor transporting liquor.

Summonses

10/17 at 10:25 p.m. Jacob D. Deppmeyer, 20, of Beverly Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Mallett Drive by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/17 at 11:23 p.m. Cameron J. DeMatteo, 21, of Winship Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/18 at 8:45 p.m. Diane Nemeroff, 61, of Kentucky, was issued a summons on Wolfe’s Neck Road by Officer Steven Milton on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

10/14 at 2:15 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Pleasant Hill Road.

10/14 at 6:35 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

10/14 at 6:41 p.m. Accident on Hunter Road.

10/15 at 7:01 a.m. Accident on School Street.

10/16 at 10:11 a.m. Trespassing on Bow Street.

10/16 at 2:48 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Desert Road.

10/16 at 7:44 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

10/16 at 9:32 p.m. Accident at Elm and Main streets.

10/17 at 4:29 a.m. Accident on Merrill Road.

10/17 at 2:49 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Winslow Park Way.

10/18 at 9:12 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/18 at 4:22 p.m. Trespassing on Mallett Drive.

10/18 at 11:18 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

10/19 at 10:59 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/19 at 2:39 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/19 at 6:55 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

10/20 at 2:27 a.m. Accident on Durham Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Oct. 14-20.

