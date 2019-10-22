I am writing in support of Elaine Cooper, who is running for Budget Review Committee in Ogunquit.
Ogunquit is blessed with a highly skilled population of retirees. Elaine is one of these retirees. She ran a successful hands‐on business and as a result has a deep understanding of the balance that needs to be struck between business, government and the needs of the general population.
Elaine has volunteered her time tirelessly on various committees and has a knack for research that I have rarely seen. I am impressed with her open-mindedness and her practical approach to problem-solving.
Elaine has been a member of the Ogunquit community since 1996, fostering deep roots within our town, and I urge Ogunquit voters to check off her name on Election Day.
Carlene Winn
Ogunquit
