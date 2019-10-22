University of Maine starting quarterback Chris Ferguson will miss the rest of the season with an injury to his right foot.

Ferguson, a junior, was injured in the first quarter of Maine’s 24-17 loss to Richmond on Oct. 12. Initially believed to be a sprain, the injury turned out to be ligament damage to the middle of his foot that will require surgery, said Maine head coach Nick Charlton. Recovery will take five to seven months.

Freshman Joe Fagnano will be the starter going forward for the 2-5 Black Bears, who play William & Mary in Orono on Saturday. Fagnano was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week on Monday after completing 25 of 37 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns last Saturday in his first collegiate start, a 59-44 loss at Liberty.

The severity of Ferguson’s injury wasn’t known until Monday.

“We knew it was a possibility,” Charlton said. “We wanted to make sure it was 100 percent before commenting on it.”

Last year, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Ferguson led the Black Bears to a 10-4 record and a spot in the national semifinals for the first time. Entering this season, he was named to the College Football Performance Awards’ Watch List as one of the top 40 offensive players in FCS. Ferguson completed 116 of 201 passes this fall for 1,655 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“We don’t need to get into team impact (of Ferguson’s loss),” said Charlton. “Thankfully we have another quarterback that is performing very, very well. The depth of the position is a concern now. Personally it’s hard. Chris is a leader for this team, an unbelievable person.”

Senior wide receiver Earnest Edwards said the team has faith that Fagnano can step in and lead the offense.

“I feel like he’s not your average true freshman quarterback,” said Edwards. “He’s smart and knows what he’s doing. He showed it on Saturday.”

