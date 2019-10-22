Brunswick

Mon.  10/28  3 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review  TH

Mon.  10/28  3 p.m.  Town Council Site Walk  35 Weymouth St.

Tues.  10/29  3:30 p.m.  Personnel Board – Patrol  BPD

Tues.  10/29  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  TH

Wed.  10/30  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  10/28  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee  TO

Wed.  10/30  5:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  TO

Topsham

Tues.  10/29  5:30 p.m.  Government Review Committee  TH

