Brunswick
Mon. 10/28 3 p.m. Board of Assessment Review TH
Mon. 10/28 3 p.m. Town Council Site Walk 35 Weymouth St.
Tues. 10/29 3:30 p.m. Personnel Board – Patrol BPD
Tues. 10/29 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee TH
Wed. 10/30 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Harpswell
Mon. 10/28 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee TO
Wed. 10/30 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TO
Topsham
Tues. 10/29 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee TH
