Afton Morton of Freeport, a senior at North Yarmouth Academy, has been named a 2020 National Merit Scholarship program semifinalist.

Morton is one of 73 Maine high school seniors and 16,000 nationwide to earn the recognition, equating to less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors. In February, 15,000 will find out if they advance to finalist standings; 7,600 students who meet the high academic standards and requirements set by the National Merit program are awarded National Merit Scholarships totaling more than $31 million.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: