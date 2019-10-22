Chebeague Island

Thur.  10/24  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop  CIH

Tues.  10/29  5:30 p.m.  Cemetery Committee  PH

Cumberland

Mon.  10/28  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Falmouth

Mon.  10/28  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  10/29  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  10/24  7 p.m.  Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Pownal

Mon.  10/28  7 p.m.  Select Board  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  LC

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  School Committee  CR

