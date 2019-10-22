Chebeague Island
Thur. 10/24 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop CIH
Tues. 10/29 5:30 p.m. Cemetery Committee PH
Cumberland
Mon. 10/28 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Falmouth
Mon. 10/28 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 10/29 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 10/24 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Pownal
Mon. 10/28 7 p.m. Select Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Operations Committee LC
Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. School Committee CR
