SACO – Lucille S. Boissonneault, 90, of Saco, passed away on Wednesday, Oct.16, 2019 at Avita of Wells.

She was born in Biddeford, on Jan. 26, 1929, a daughter of John and Estelle (Gilbert) Richard. Lucille was a graduate of Biddeford High School.

During her working years, Lucille was employed at Pepperell Mills, Saco Tannery and Pratt & Whitney. Post-retirement, she enjoyed spending winters with her husband, Donald Roger “Lefty”, in Florida and summers at their camp on Mousam Lake in Maine.

An advocate of walking for exercise, Lucille was also an avid card-player. A devout Catholic, she devoted many hours praying for family and friends.

Mrs. Boissonneault was predeceased by her husband, Donald Roger (on Oct. 25, 2001), sister, Doris Pomerleau, brother-in-law, Kenneth Cormier and stepson, Donald Boissonneault.

Lucille is survived by two sons, John Bergeron (Sue), Dean Bergeron (Sheila) and her daughter Shirley Daly (Tim). She is also survived by one stepdaughter, Lisa Vadnais (David) and one stepson, Dennis Boissonneault (Laurie). Lucille was blessed with 14 grandchildren and many sweet great-grandchildren.

In addition, she is survived by three siblings, Laurette Donaho (Cecil), Muriel Dallaire (Ted) and Violet Cormier, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Lucille’s memorial page or leave an online condolence: www.cotefuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous