SOUTH PORTLAND – Patricia A. Sipos, 74, of Sawyer Street, passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 51 years, Richard Sipos of South Portland; daughter, Lisa Sipos of South Portland; son, Richie Sipos of Portland; grandson, Parker Sipos of South Portland; sisters, Maureen “Moe” Greenlaw of Biddeford and Margaret “Peggy” Ficket of Limington. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Pat’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 2-3 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland followed by a service at 3 p.m. To view Pat’s complete obituary, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

