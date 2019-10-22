PORTLAND – Barbara H. Shaw, 92, passed away on October 19, 2019, after a long period of declining health and dementia. She was born in Wollaston (Quincy), Massachusetts, the fourth child and first daughter of Edward W. and Arline S. Hincks, who moved to Kents Hill, Maine, when Barbara was an infant. Although she later moved with her family to Aroostook County for her high school years, she always considered Kents Hill home, and her childhood there was an enduring influence on her life.

In 1950, Barbara married Vaughn Shaw of Mars Hill, Maine, and together they raised six children. They moved frequently within Maine due to Vaughn’s job, from Mars Hill to Hamlin to Houlton to Hampden. After Vaughn’s death in 1995, Barbara moved to Portland to be near her daughters. Her family meant everything to her. Even in the last years of her life when her hold on reality slipped away, her face would light up when one of her children walked through the door. Before illness and dementia took their toll, she savored the simple pleasures, like hilltop sunsets, ocean waves, and scenic country drives, and enjoyed many summer lake vacations, happy hour Rieslings, back yard barbeques, and day trips up the coast with her family.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the many wonderful caregivers from In-Home Senior Services – and especially to her daughter, Dotty – who enabled Barbara to stay in her home, as she wished, until just a few months before her death. We are also indebted to the compassionate staff at Falmouth by the Sea and Hospice of Southern Maine for their kindness and care in her last days.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Vaughn, and three brothers, Edward, Jr. (Bus), William, and Richard. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Deborah of Westbrook, Richard (Dick) and wife Susan of Hudson, Dan and partner Cindy Proulx of Brewer, Dotty of Portland, David of Elkridge, Md., and Deane and wife Lynda of Centerville, Mass.; brother Roger Hincks of South Berwick; sister Dorothy Julien and husband Jay of Manchester, N.H.; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

