SOUTH PORTLAND – Marlene Ann Link, 80, of South Portland, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, in Gorham, Maine.

Marlene was born in South Portland to Flora and David Upton on April 26, 1939. After graduating from South Portland High School, she married Amos Link on June 21, 1958, in South Portland. After more than 20 years at Barber Foods, she retired from the position of Assistant Director of Human Resources. She and Amos retired to Florida where she lived out a lifelong dream by working for six years in the costume department at Walt Disney World.

Marlene, the pretty one, as she liked to call herself, enjoyed spending time with her family above all else. She was well known for the countless hours she spent cheering from the sidelines of baseball/softball fields around the area. She and Amos enjoyed camping and driving around the country in their RV. She liked to refer to this as being “On the Road Again”.

Marlene was preceded in death by the love of her life, Amos Link, all of her siblings and her oldest grandson, Joseph Link.

Marlene is survived by her six children: David Link and his wife Georgette of Falmouth, Angela Link of Old Orchard Beach, Joseph Link of South Portland, Cheryl Ouellette and her partner Eric Grimes of South Portland, Stephen Link and his wife Kate of South Portland and Jennifer Link and her partner Ronald Blankenship of Falmouth. She will also live on in the hearts of her 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, as well as a very large extended family.

Visitation hours will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, on Friday, October 25, from 1-3 p.m., followed directly by a service and reception. The reception will be at the Hobbs Hospitality Center, adjacent to the funeral home. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 26, at 10 a.m., in the Highland Avenue Cemetery in South Portland.

The Link family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the health care providers at Gorham House for their much appreciated care over the past few months.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in her memory.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous