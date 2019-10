WATERBORO & Alton, N,H, – Morgan Tyler Jay Carter, 29, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, at 4 p.m., at the Oak Ridge Bible Church, 60 Oak Ridge Road, Biddeford. A gathering will follow in the church hall.

The full obituary and online condolences are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous