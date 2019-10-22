The New England Patriots have acquired veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons for a 2nd-round pick, ESPN reported Tuesday morning.

Sanu, 30, is a veteran of eight seasons with the Bengals (2012-15) and Falcons (2016-19). New England has had interest in acquiring him dating back to the draft but took until Tuesday to reach Atlanta’s demands as the 1-5 Falcons begin trading pieces before next week’s trade deadline.

Sanu has caught 33 of 42 targets for 313 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season. He joins Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon (when healthy) and Phillip Dorsett as the top pass-catching options for quarterback Tom Brady in an offense that recently added tight end Ben Watson and could soon add rookie receiver N’Keal Harry to the mix.

Sanu set a career-high in receiving yards (838) last year and has a year remaining on the five-year, $32.5 million deal he signed with Atlanta in 2016. The Falcons are reportedly looking to trade a series of veterans, including tight end Austin Hooper, defensive end Vic Beasley and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

The Patriots now have 14 picks in next April’s draft, including their first-rounder. They’re slated to pick once in the first round, once in the third, twice in the fourth and nine times between the sixth and seventh rounds.

