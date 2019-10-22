PORTLAND — Portland High School was placed on lockdown for less than an hour Tuesday, Oct. 22, after the Portland Regional Communication Center received a 911 call reporting there was someone in the school with a gun.

The school resource officer put school into lockdown at 10:20 a.m., police said. The school was reopened at 11:12 a.m. after a thorough search by police.

“It appears this call was a hoax and there was no credible threat at the school. We are currently working to identify the caller. The faculty, staff, and students did a remarkable job during this incident helping to secure their classrooms and keeping calm. Calls like this are taken seriously until police can be sure the threat is not credible and the students are safe,” Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation should call 874-8575.

