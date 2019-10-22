Playoff time is upon us.

The postseason has already begun in field hockey and cross country and soccer and volleyball are set to commence this weekend. Even football is winding down.

Here’s a look back at the events of last week and a glimpse at what’s upcoming:

Field hockey

Two of three local field hockey teams qualified for the playoffs.

In Class A North, Mt. Ararat finished the regular season 10-4 after a 4-3 win at Brunswick last week. The Eagles earned the No. 4 seed for the postseason and hosted No. 5 Messalonskee (9-5) in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Messalonskee won the regular season matchup, 3-1.

If Mt. Ararat advanced to the semifinals, it would go to top-ranked, defending regional champion Skowhegan (14-0) Friday or Saturday.

Brunswick finished its regular season 7-7 after a 4-3 home loss to Mt. Ararat last week. The Dragons earned the No. 7 seed and went to No. 2 Mt. Blue (11-3) for the quarterfinals Wednesday. Brunswick lost the regular season meeting, 6-1.

If the Dragons sprung an upset, they’d play Friday or Saturday at No. 3 Cony (10-4) or No. 6 Oxford Hills (9-4-1) in the semifinals.

Looking ahead, the regional finals are Wednesday of next week at Hampden Academy.

The state finals are Saturday, Nov. 2 at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Morse finished 6-8 after a 4-0 win at Oceanside last Wednesday, but the Shipbuilders wound up 11th in Class B South, where just eight teams qualified for the playoffs.

Football

On the gridiron, Brunswick improved to 7-0 last Friday with a 56-18 home win over Brewer. The Dragons, who are ranked first in the Class B North Crabtree Points standings, close the regular season at 0-7 Messalonskee Friday.

Morse fell to 1-6 and ninth in Class C South (where just eight teams make the playoffs) after a 55-6 home loss to York. The Shipbuilders close at 7-0 Leavitt Friday.

Mt. Ararat’s eight-man squad had its four-game win streak snapped last weekend with a 34-24 loss at Maranacook, which dropped the Eagles to 5-2 and second in the large team division. Mt. Ararat closes at 3-4 Telstar Saturday

The playoffs begin the following weekend on the fields of the higher seeds.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick’s boys’ soccer team entered Tuesday’s home finale versus Mt. Ararat at 11-1-1, ranked second to defending state champion Lewiston in the Class A North Heal Points standings after blanking visiting Bangor, 4-0, last week.

Mt. Ararat entered the final game 6-5-2- and fourth in Class A North following a 1-0 upset win at Lewiston and a 2-1 loss at Hampden Academy.

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat will take part in the quarterfinals next week.

Morse was 3-10 and 14th in Class B South (where just 11 teams qualify for the playoffs) entering Tuesday’s home game against Medomak Valley in the finale. Last week, the Shipbuilders lost at Mt. View (9-0) and at Maranacook (5-0).

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 10-3 and second behind two-time defending state champion Camden Hills in the Class A North Heals entering Tuesday’s finale at home against Mt. Ararat. Last week, the Dragons blanked visiting Cony (12-0), won at Bangor (3-0), then fell at Messalonskee (2-1).

Mt. Ararat was 9-3-1 and third in the region entering Tuesday’s game at Brunswick. Last week, the Eagles downed visiting Lewiston (4-1) and tied visiting Hampden Academy (1-1).

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat will take part in the Class A North quarterfinals next week.

In Class B South, Morse was 5-7-1 and ninth going into Tuesday’s regular season finale against visiting Medomak Valley. The Shipbuilders were coming off losses to visiting Mt. View (2-1) and host Maranacook (4-1).

Morse will play a preliminary round playoff game this weekend.

Volleyball

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op volleyball team was 3-10 and 11th in Class A entering Tuesday’s home finale versus Biddeford. Last week, the Dragons beat host Sanford in three games and host Thornton Academy in five sets. Eleven teams qualify for the playoffs in Class A.

If Brunswick/Mt. Ararat makes it in, it will play a preliminary round match on the road Thursday.

Cross country

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship meet was held Saturday in Augusta.

Mt. Ararat’s boys, led by individual champion Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, won Class A with Brunswick coming in second.

In the girls’ meet, won by Camden Hills, the Eagles finished fourth and the Dragons were fifth.

Morse’s boys were second to Lincoln Academy in Class B. The Shipbuilders girls placed ninth.

Next up is the regional championships at Belfast Saturday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: