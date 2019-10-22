RAYMOND — Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, recently received a Legislative Leadership Award from the Environmental Health Strategy Center, a Portland-based health advocacy group.

According to the group’s website, “Rep. Fay demonstrated exceptional leadership for the health of Maine children and families as the lead sponsor of LD 1433, the Safe Food Packaging Act, which will protect Mainers from toxic PFAS and phthalates by phasing out these dangerous chemicals from food packaging in Maine.”

The group also distributed a number of other leadership awards, which were to be presented at a celebration on Oct. 17.

