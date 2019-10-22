GORHAM — Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn was sworn in Oct. 21 as the town’s police chief, succeeding Dan Jones, who retired in September.

With three decades in law enforcement, Sanborn becomes the town’s eighth chief.

“I plan to continue to work diligently to support our staff professionally and personally so that we can continue to provide a quality community policing based law enforcement service to the town of Gorham and its visitors,” Sanborn said in a statement. “I am excited for this opportunity and I look forward to leading the Gorham Police Department into the future.”

Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said in an email that Sanborn is “extremely” motivated. “He has been a valued member of the Gorham Police Department for decades and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position as well as the respect of the community,” Paraschak said.

Sanborn, who Jones promoted to deputy chief from lieutenant, had served as interim chief since Jones’ departure. Sanborn now heads the department with 28 employees, including 11 patrol officers and five patrol sergeants.

He graduated from Sacopee Valley High School in 1987 and from Southern Maine Community College in 1989 with an associate degree of Applied Science in Law Enforcement Technology. He joined the Gorham force as a patrol officer in July 1989 and was promoted to sergeant in 1992 and lieutenant in 2005. He additionally has 3,400 hours of professional training.

He is the Cumberland County Regional Training coordinator and the Post Traumatic Stress Management Team coordinator for Cumberland County.

Sanborn had previously served as interim chief when Ronald Shepard retired five years ago.

Shepard praised Sanborn Monday as someone who knows the community and knows the job. “I think he’ll do a fantastic job,” Shepard said.

The chief’s position was advertised internally, Paraschak said.

The deputy chief’s position likely will first be advertised internally, and then externally if no suitable candidate is found, he said.

Sanborn takes the helm of a fast growing community. In 1990, the town’s population was 11,856 and has grown to 17,651, according to a U.S. Census Bureau estimate July 1, 2018.

