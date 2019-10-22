FALMOUTH — Falmouth’s Senior Stakeholder group is seeking feedback regarding transportation needs for the town’s older population.

The questions being asked are, “Do you, or anyone you know, need help with transportation in Falmouth? If so, what for and how often? If there was a free ride program offered in the community, would you utilize it?”

Responses can be dropped off or sent to Kim Doyon, Senior Services coordinator, at Mason-Motz Activity Center, 190 Middle Road, emailed to [email protected] or called in to 699-5330.

