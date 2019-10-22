RICHMOND — Maine State Police said Tuesday the death of a Richmond man earlier this month is now being investigated as a homicide.

Andrew Sherman, 48, was found dead Oct. 11 inside his Kimball Street house. His body was discovered by a friend who had become concerned when he had not heard from Sherman in days.

The death was initially deemed suspicious by authorities.

Sherman lived alone in the house, which was on a larger property that was formerly home to his family’s automotive and marine sales and service business but that had been sold recently.

Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said detectives are still seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate Sherman’s death. State Police want to hear from anyone who had seen, talked to or heard from Sherman after Sept. 25. State Police can be reached at (207) 624-7076, Ext. 9.

“As we ask the public for help with any contact with Sherman, we thought it would be appropriate to give a timeline,” McCausland said when asked about the specific date.

McCausland said within an hour of his releasing a news release, one person called with a tip.

Detectives have interviewed family members, friends and neighbors of Sherman, and police were at the house for days collecting evidence.

Those who knew Sherman described him as friendly, smart and outgoing, until pain he endured because of a car accident a few years ago made it difficult for him to socialize.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner has conducted an autopsy on Sherman, but McCausland said that information is being withheld. The medical examiner’s office did not respond to a Freedom of Access Act request Tuesday.

Sherman was a 1989 graduate of Richmond High School, according to a classmate.

