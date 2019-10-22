A high school wheelchair athlete will be able to compete alongside runners at Saturday’s regional cross country championships, his father said Tuesday.

Jonathan Schomaker of Leavitt Area High also will be scored in a separate wheelchair division at the Class B South meet at Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland.

It’s the latest change of policy by the Maine Principals’ Association, which said earlier this fall it had no precedent regarding wheelchair participants at its cross country championships.

Jon Schomaker, the boy’s father, said he received a phone call from Leavitt principal Eben Shaw on Tuesday morning regarding the MPA’s latest decision.

After nearly a month of fighting for his son’s right to compete, Jon Schomaker said of the decision: “I’m good with this.”

Neither Shaw nor the MPA could not be reached for immediate comment.

Jonathan Schomaker, 15, has cerebellar hypoplasia, a rare neurological condition that affects muscle tone and coordination. He has been competing for Leavitt alongside his teammates at regular season meets, with his father behind him ready to assist if necessary. He also competed alongside runners at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships last Saturday at Cony High in Augusta.

After Schomaker was not allowed to compete in the regional and state meets a year ago, Leavitt appealed to the MPA to let him to compete in those meets this fall. In late September, the MPA denied the appeal, citing safety concerns for Schomaker and runners on the course.

The MPA reversed its decision on Oct. 11, informing the Schomakers and the school that Jonathan would be allowed to compete in regional and state meets on a separate course from the runners but in his own wheelchair division.

The boy’s father protested the decision that time, insisting that Jonathan should be able to compete alongside the other runners. “It’s blatant segregation. There’s no way around it,” Jon Schomaker told the Sun Journal on Oct. 11.

Last week the MPA countered with an proposal that gave the student two options: Race in a separate wheelchair race and be scored in his own division, or race in an exhibition race alongside runners and not factor into scoring.

“They took the option ‘B’ version of racing with everyone and the ‘A’ version of getting the wheelchair division,” Jon Schomaker said. “It creates a legacy for people that don’t have to go through this in the future. They hope to establish a wheelchair division statewide going forward.”

“The reality is it wasn’t much of a stretch from where we were. We obviously want to see it in writing, which Shaw agreed with.”

This story will be updated.

