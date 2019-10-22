The bright foliage of fall isn’t the only source of color that will brighten the town of Yarmouth this month. The 11th annual Yarmouth Art Festival will feature a record number of works on display and will be celebrated with an artists reception. The reception is free and open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road.

Jurors have selected 170 pieces for this year’s show, from a record 629 submissions, according to Joe Michaud, an event volunteer. The online show catalog at yarmouthartfestival.com displays all the pieces, organized by artist. Participating artists are from all over Maine, from Hermon and Indian Island in the north to Waterboro and Arundel in the south. Jurors for the 2019 show were Bob Keyes, arts writer for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, Anne Haas, art librarian at Bowdoin College, and Wes LaFountain, art curator, formerly at Greenhut Gallery, most recently at Phillips Exeter Academy.

Show hours from are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 25. The art festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26.

The event was created in 2009 to showcase Maine artists in painting, drawing, sculpture and photography. Entry fees and sale commissions support St. Bart’s programs, including contributions and member support of local community services such as Friendship House, Yarmouth Community Housing Initiative, St. Elizabeth’s Jubilee Center in Portland and the Compassionate Housing Initiative for New Mainers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: