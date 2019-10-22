Correction

In the Oct. 17 Yarmouth Police Beat on page 9, no charges were filed against John Daigle, 63, of Ledgewood Drive, Yarmouth, and the listing should not have been included under Summonses on Oct. 7.

Arrests

10/15 at 6:53 a.m. Randal S. Horr, 59, of Erchles Street, Richmond, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

10/16 at 12:04 p.m. Caitlin T. Scholl, 36, of Granite Street, was issued a summons on West Elm Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

10/20 at 11:37 p.m. Robert Sharkey, III, 18, of East Elm Street, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

10/15 at 7:30 a.m. Accident at Leighton and North roads.

10/15 at 2:53 p.m. Accident on West Elm Street.

10/16 at 8:06 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Portland Street.

10/16 at 8:23 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/16 at 10:39 a.m. Alarm on McCartney Street.

10/16 at 1:01 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/17 at 3:32 a.m. Lines down on Main Street.

10/17 at 4:00 a.m. Lines down on Princes Point Road.

10/17 at 4:16 a.m. Lines down on Bennett Road.

10/17 at 5:10 a.m. Lines down on Cousins Street.

10/17 at 5:19 a.m. Lines down on Gilman Road.

10/17 at 5:45 a.m. Lines down on East Main Street.

10/17 at 6:15 a.m. Lines down on Cleaves Street.

10/17 at 7:25 a.m. Lines down on Spruce Point Road.

10/17 at 7:27 a.m. Lines down on Main Street.

10/17 at 8:25 a.m. Lines down on Portland Street.

10/17 at 8:48 a.m. Lines down on on Little John Road.

10/17 at 11:44 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/17 at 1:14 p.m. Alarm on Main Street.

10/17 at 6:29 p.m. Alarm on Channel Point Road.

10/17 at 6:35 p.m. Lines down on Princes Point Road.

10/18 at 7:33 a.m. Accident on North Road.

10/18 at 9:07 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Little John Road.

10/18 at 9:14 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/18 at 1:43 p.m. Accident on Cousins Street.

10/19 at 2:10 p.m. Lines down on Talbot Road.

10/19 at 5:00 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/20 at 1:50 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/20 at 6:29 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/20 at 7:00 p.m. Alarm on Marina Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Oct. 14-20.

