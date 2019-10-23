Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Oct. 15-21.

Summonses

10/15 at 8:49 a.m. Jonathan Hebert, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of speeding.

10/15 at 2:10 p.m. A 17-year-old female was issued a summons on Fowler Road by Officer Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

10/17 at 2:59 a.m. Lines down on Spurwink Avenue.

10/17 at 3:45 a.m. Lines down on Longfellow Drive.

10/17 at 3:53 a.m. Lines down and brush fire on Chesterwood Road.

10/17 at 6:48 a.m. Lines down on Lawson Road.

10/17 at 7:04 a.m. Lines down in Delano Park.

10/17 at 7:34 a.m. Lines down on Katahdin Road.

10/17 at 7:53 a.m. Lines down on Linwood Street.

10/17 at 10:17 a.m. Lines down on Kettle Cove Road.

10/17 at 1:24 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hamlin Street.

10/17 at 2:57 p.m. Broken utility pole on Sea View Avenue.

10/17 at 5:08 p.m. Lines down on Stirrup Road.

10/17 at 10:52 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Murray Drive.

10/18 at 1:38 p.m. Transformer fire on Ocean House Road.

10/18 at 2:19 p.m. Tree and lines down on Mountain View Road.

10/18 at 3:20 p.m. Fuel leak on Stonegate Road.

10/18 at 5:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Sunnybank Road.

10/19 at 9:00 a.m. Fuel leak on Ironclad Road.

10/19 at 3:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Shore Road.

10/19 at 4:52 p.m. Fire alarm on Shore Road.

10/19 at 5:02 p.m. Fire alarm in Delano Park.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Oct. 15-21.

