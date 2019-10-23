GORHAM — Gorham’s field hockey team is happy to cede the lion’s share of attention to defending champion Biddeford and once-beaten Massabesic.

The third-seeded Rams are content lying in the weeds, believing they’re just as good as anyone in the Class A South playoffs.

Wednesday afternoon, Gorham made a quick statement against 11th-seeded Falmouth, as Molly Rathbun scored just 66 seconds into the game to spark the Rams to a 3-1 quarterfinal victory.

The Rams (10-5) got two goals from Rathbun and another from Faith Dillon as they advanced to face No. 2 Massabesic (14-1) in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“We’ve been able to put the pieces together our last five games,” said Gorham Coach Becky Manson. “We’re at a place now where it’s all in front of us.”

Gorham lost to Falmouth in last year’s quarterfinals, and again at Falmouth during the regular season, but the Rams set the tone immediately Wednesday. Rathbun got to a loose ball in front of goalie Sarah Greenlaw and put it home with just over a minute elapsed.

“Getting off to a fast start was important,” said Rathbun. “We wanted to set the pace. The ball was near the goalie’s pads and a little to the side, and I just hit it in.”

The Yachtsmen killed off six straight penalty corners in the first half, but on the seventh, Gorham doubled its lead. Lydia Gaudreau passed to Dillon, who one-timed a shot into the cage for a 2-0 advantage with 8:09 remaining in the half.

Falmouth, which upset No. 6 Scarborough in the preliminary round, tried to cut into the deficit early in the second half, but Gorham freshman goalie Maeve Donnelly denied Sammy Means.

Then, with 18:21 to play, Rathbun’s second goal provided more breathing room. The goal came off a penalty corner, and again, Rathbun was in the right place at the right time and finished to make it 3-0.

“That goal was an accident,” Rathbun said. “I was supposed to pass, but I shot instead.”

The Yachtsmen (7-9) got on the board with 1:41 remaining, as Means collected a loose ball and sent it into the cage, but Gorham ran out the clock and advanced.

The Rams enjoyed a 16-6 advantage in shots and a 12-6 edge in penalty corners, and got five saves from Donnelly.

Falmouth’s Greenlaw made 13 saves.

“Gorham’s a highly skilled team and they absolutely had their ‘A’ game today,” said Falmouth Coach Robin Haley. “The girls fought until the final tick of the clock and I couldn’t be prouder of that.

“We had some players step up and surprise us in a really positive way this year. Even though we’re graduating some great seniors, we have a nice nucleus of kids coming up, so I’m hopeful.”

Gorham lost 2-0 to Massabesic during the regular season.

“Massabesic is extremely solid all around, which I feel like we are, too,” said Manson. “To get to face them again, it should be an excellent game.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »