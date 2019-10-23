I’m looking for information on Windham’s poor farm, located at 22 Town Farm Road. I am in the process of purchasing this home and would like to put together as much detailed information as possible.
The Lakes Region Weekly article, by Kay Soldier, was posted on the Press Herald website Jan. 16, 2015, and updated March 10, 2016, with the headline “It Happened in Windham.”
The start of the article is below:
“Newspaper articles and television news report the status of the homeless in these cold months of winter 2015. No longer do towns have ‘poor farms,’ but some cities have homeless shelters. It seems there are never enough. Back in 1890, Maine law required all towns and cities to lodge ‘tramps’ overnight. Tramps in those days were mostly men, oftentimes military veterans (Civil War). In Windham, the poor house or town farm was located on Town Farm Road. (The c. 1820 building is still standing, privately owned and renovated.)”
Mel Parker
Sun City Center, Fla.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t return combative Suslovic to Portland council
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. Collins an effective advocate for family dealing with genetic disorder
-
Opinion
Commentary: Imagine a day without water, and how we can prevent that
-
Business
The Wrap: Restaurant changes, bundt cakes and smoked seafood
-
Editorials
Our View: When fake sites and trolls beat facts, we all lose
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.