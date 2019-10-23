Why does Portland need a mayor? The position is essentially without any real power, as decisions are ultimately made by the city manager.
This person should just be a member of the City Council, like the good old days. If we need an additional at-large councilperson, so be it. The $73,000-plus annual cost of having a mayor could be put to much better use, e.g., infrastructure work, snow removal, better enforcement of Airbnb properties, better enforcement of building and zoning laws and better enforcement of parking laws.
I feel it is a complete waste of taxpayer money.
Carolyn Young
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: You can vandalize black history, but you can never erase it
-
American Journal
Letter: Shaughnessy brings visionary sensibility to mayor’s race
-
American Journal
Letter: Spiller tireless, dynamic leader for Westbrook
-
Portland Forecaster
PMA’s purchase to bring new era to historical site
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.