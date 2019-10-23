Why does Portland need a mayor? The position is essentially without any real power, as decisions are ultimately made by the city manager.

This person should just be a member of the City Council, like the good old days. If we need an additional at-large councilperson, so be it. The $73,000-plus annual cost of having a mayor could be put to much better use, e.g., infrastructure work, snow removal, better enforcement of Airbnb properties, better enforcement of building and zoning laws and better enforcement of parking laws.

I feel it is a complete waste of taxpayer money.

Carolyn Young

Portland

