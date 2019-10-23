Benefits

Resurrection Golf Fundraiser for Midcoast Humane: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Resurrection Golf will donate 10% of all greens fees and food sales in the month of the October to Midcoast Humane. Highland Greens and Bath Golf Club, 114 Village Drive, Topsham. midcoasthumane.org.

Books and Authors

Wednesday 10/23

Community Read “The Middle of Everywhere: Helping Refugees Enter the American Community”: 6:30-8 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. Free, www.patten.lib.me.us.

Thursday 10/24

Author Event: 6-7 p.m., Mark Guerin, author of “You Can See More from Up Here,” Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham.

Sunday 10/27

Fundraising Craft & Vendor Show West Bath Fire: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. All table, raffle proceeds and concession profits will benefit West Bath Fire Dept in various needs. West Bath Fire Station, 192 State Road, Bath. Free.

Tuesday 10/29

“The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” – Talk by Author Elaine Weiss: 7:30-9 p.m. This book dramatically illuminates the suffrage movement’s final six weeks, when a dozen states had refused to ratify the 19th Amendment. Visual Arts Center, Bowdoin College, 239 Maine St., Brunswick. Free.

Ongoing

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m. Unique book club, Read your own choice of books and come talk about what you are reading — a great way to learn about other books. Meets third Tuesday of every month. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Friends Book Discussion Group, 10:15 a.m., third Friday of each month, Wiscasset Friends of the Library, 21 High St., free and open to the public, newcomers always welcome.

Great Books, 10 a.m.-noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, always looking for new members, email [email protected]

Men’s Book Club, 4 p.m. third Thursday, Topsham Public Library, 725-1727, [email protected]

Rare Reads, 6 p.m., third Thursday, Topsham Public Library, discussions of unusual and interesting new fiction, always looking for new members; registration not required, [email protected]

The Library Bookstore, 194 Front St., Bath, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, books, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages.

Writing Group, 2 p.m. second Thursday, Cundy’s Harbor Library, 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell. For writers of all genres, cundysharbor.me.

Write on Writers: 1 p.m. The Write On Writers meet every Wednesday from 1-2:30 pm to read and share their works of poetry and prose, and to improve their writing skills. The group has around 20 members. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Bulletin Board

Ongoing

Advanced Bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fridays. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Bath Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays behind Bath Freight Shed, 27 Commercial St., visitbath.com.

Brunswick Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesdays & Fridays, downtown Brunswick between Park Row and Maine Street.

Brunswick Toastmasters, first and third Tuesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., 8 Venture Ave., Brunswick Landing, guests welcome, register at 2156.toastmastersclubs.org, 241-2294.

Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays thru Oct. 26, Crystal Spring Farm, 277 Pleasant Hill Road, Brunswick.

Community Spay-Neuter Clinic of Topsham, free neuter and rabies shots for feral, stray and barn cats. Free transportation and trapping available in parts of Kennebec, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln & Oxford counties, 721-8395.

Connected: widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over, nondenominational gathering, 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Socialize, mingle and meet new friends, 725-8386.

Farmers’ Market, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Freeport Harraseeket Grange No. 9, 13 Elm St., featuring Cultivating Community farmers with organic veggies. Rain or shine.

Hair Cuts with Margarita: 9 a.m. Visit the Center on Fridays from 9-12 p.m. for a $10 haircut with Margarita Day, former owner of Margarita’s Hair Styles in Brunswick. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Morning Coloring Group: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For adults. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

People Plus Community Center, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Offers fitness, classes, socials, meals, sports, travel and more, fee charged, peopleplusmaine.org.

Reduced Price Hair Cuts for Seniors, drop-in 9 a.m.-noon Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union Ave., Brunswick, $10 charge benefits People Plus, public welcome.

Senior Bingo, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesday, Bath Area Senior Center, 45 Floral St., age 16+.

Call for Volunteers

Ongoing

American Cancer Society, volunteers needed in the Topsham office, Road To Recovery, Look Good Feel Better, Relay For Life, and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, see cancer.org/involved/volunteer.html.

Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Brunswick area, training provided, 777-7740, AHCH.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, mentors willing to commit one year and spend eight hours a month with a child 6-14. Contact Brunswick office at 729-7736 or [email protected]

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay seeks volunteers interested in preserving the bay to assist with speaker series, assemble mailings and more, 666-1118, fomb.org.

Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine, ongoing need for volunteers, learn more about current opportunities by calling 504-9341 or emailing [email protected]

Mid Coast Hospital, looking for people to work in the cafe, gift shop, or greeting patients, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6015.

Midcoast Literacy, will train tutors to work with adults, 443-6384, [email protected]

Red Cross Blood Drives: Visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has ongoing needs for committed residents who will help new Mainers find employment. FMI, Paul Mullaney, [email protected]

ReStore, donations of appliances, complete kitchen cabinet sets, and furniture in good condition needed, call 504-9341, drop off at 126 Main St., Topsham, Tuesday- Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Mid Coast Maine will train volunteers to provide support and information to callers on 24-hour hotline, 725-2181, 594-8580 or 338-4622, [email protected]

SEARCH Program of Greater Bath, assist seniors by providing companionship, transportation, assistance with errands, 837-8810, [email protected]

Dance

Ongoing

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. World music and dance with many dances taught, no partner needed. www.folkdancebrunswick.com.

Dining Out

Saturday 10/26

Harraseeket Grange Public Bean Supper: 2-4:30 p.m. Includes salads, biscuits, desserts and drinks. To-go ordering available. Harrraseeket Grange, 13 Elm St., Freeport. $10, www.facebook.com.

Baked Bean and Casserole Dinner: 4:30-6 p.m. Includes hot dogs, clam casserole, chop suey, mac ‘n’ cheese, homemade desserts. $8 adults, children $4. Bath Area Senior Citizens Activity Center, 45 Floral St., Bath.

Bean Supper: 5-6 p.m. Includes potato salad, coleslaw, ham, hot dogs, brown bread, rolls and homemade pie for dessert. Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St., Lisbon.

Ongoing

Coasters Luncheon Group, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday, Bath Area Senior Center, Floral Street. Includes entree with potato, vegetable, biscuit for $7, all welcome.

Lunch with Friends, every Tuesday at noon, hosted by Harpswell Aging at Home at Bailey Island Union Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road. Free and open to all Harpswell residents; to volunteer call Surrey Hardcastle at 833-0092 or [email protected]

Meals on Wheels, 10 a.m. weekdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. FMI call Casey Henson at 729-0757.

Men’s Breakfast: 8 a.m. fourth Thursday of every month. Registration appreciated. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Women’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. first Thursday of the month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick, by donation, reserve by calling 729-0757, peopleplusmaine.org.

Health

Flu Shot Friday: 9 a.m.-noon. Fridays Oct. 11-Nov. 19. Provided by CHANS Home Health & Hospice at Mid Coast Senior Health Center, 8 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick. Free, midcoasthealth.com/flu.

Thursday 10/24

Yoga: 11 a.m. with Leslie Ballin. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Monday 10/28

Zumba: 10 a.m. Instructor Bea Blakemore will be at People Plus Mondays to teach Zumba. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Ongoing

AARP/Alzheimer’s Association Resource Finder, programs, events, services, housing options, www.communityresourcefinder.org.

Adult Tennis Beginner 123: 9 a.m. Tuesdays, 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays. Maine Pines Racquet & Fitnes, 120 Harpswell Road, Brunswick. $0-$55, brunswickdowntown.org.

American Red Cross provides free, basic classes in CPR, first aid, babysitting, water safety, AED and more at 16 Community Way, Topsham, 729-6779, 563-3299, www.redcross.org/take-a-class.

Blood pressure clinic, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine St., Brunswick, midcoasthealth.com/wellness/classes.

Dementia Caregiver Support: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. Mid Coast Senior Health, 58 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick. Free, www.midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

Good Morning Program, free safety check-in call seven days a week for seniors/disabled in Brunswick, Harpswell and Freeport. Call Brunswick Police Department for details at 725-6621, ext. 4310.

Group meditation, 9 a.m.-noon Sundays, Shambhala Center, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, brunswickmaine.shambhala.org, 729-7402.

Kitten Yoga, 6-7 p.m., first Friday of every month, Jai Yoga, 14 Maine St., Ste. 314, Brunswick, $25, benefits Midcoast Humane Society, held facebook.com/midcoasthumane.

Mammograms/pap tests available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

“Prescription for Health,” noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine St., Brunswick, 373-6585, midcoasthealth.com/wellness.

Qigong, 11:15 a.m.-noon every Friday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick, $5/members, $10/nonmembers, peopleplusmaine.org.

Tai Chi – Short Form: 10 a.m. Fridays. Tai Chi is an ancient martial art that is currently practiced for healthful reasons. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

TOPS (Take Off the Pounds Sensibly), weight loss support group, find a local meeting at www.tops.org. Brunswick: Weigh-ins at 6 p.m., with meetings to follow. FMI, (207) 729-6400. Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St., Brunswick.

Weight Watchers, American Legion Hall, Columbus Drive, Brunswick, 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 12:30 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. Saturdays, weightwatchersmaine.com/meetings/brunswick.

Walk with a Doc, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Topsham Internal Medicine, One Wellness Way, Topsham, all welcome, weather-permitting, 373-6585.

Yoga for Cancer, 5-5:45 p.m. Thursdays, Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness, 120 Harpswell Road, Brunswick, mainepines.com/yoga/workshops-and-sessions, 729-8433.

Just for Kids

Music Together Classes: 10:15-11 a.m. 10 weeks of songs and musical activities for infants, toddlers and preschoolers with parent or caregiver. Bath Dance Works, 72 Front St., Bath. visitbath.com.

Monday 10/28

Therapy Dog Read Aloud: 4-5 p.m. Kids of all ages can read to an attentive, loving dog. For your own special time with one of our dogs please call ahead to save your spot. Adult supervision required. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

Tuesday 10/29

Halloween Story Time & Parade: 10-11 a.m. This story time will be followed by a costume parade around the library. For children ages 0-6. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free, www.visitfreeport.com.

Ongoing

3rd Saturday Teen Crafting, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Topsham Public Library, each month features a different project for ages 11-18 only, no registration required.

Baby and Me, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Freeport Community Library, social time for infants and caregivers with toys and music, 865-3307, www.freeportlibrary.com.

Baby & Me, 10 a.m. Thursdays for 15-20 minutes with songs, action rhymes, and board books for birth to 2 years, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Baby Story Time: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Thursdays. Ages: 0-12 months. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

Board Game Café, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., second Saturday, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, varying selection.

Book Babies, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, 20 minutes of rhyming stories, fingerplays and songs for babies and toddlers, followed by informal playtime.

FREE Tennis Red Ball Kids Ages 4-7: 5-6 p.m. Mondays or Wednesdays. Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness, 120 Harpswell Road, Brunswick. Free, brunswickdowntown.org.

Lego Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m. third Wednesday for ages 5-11, Freeport Community Library, supervision required, to May 15.

Lego League, 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Patten Free Library, Bath, open play for ages 6-11.

Legos at the Library: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org.

Music & Rhyme Time for Twos, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays for 20-30 minutes with music, dance and action rhymes, for 2-year-olds and their grown-ups, Topsham Public Library, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays for 30-45 minutes, with songs, dance, instruments, action rhymes for ages 3-5, Topsham Public Library, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Preschool Story Time, 11-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Freeport Community Library.

Storytimes for 2’s & 3’s, 10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, Patten Free Library, Bath, short stories, songs, puppets and a craft.

Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Cundy’s Harbor Library, 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, 725-1461, cundysharbor.me.

Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Totman Library, 28 Parker Head Road, Phippsburg.

Toddler Story Time: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesdays. A morning with stories and songs for infants and toddlers. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free, engagedpatrons.org.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, Burnett Road, Freeport, variety of family activities, including Trucks & Tractor Hayride, Farmer for the Morning, Afternoon Milking, see wolfesneck.org/calendar for full schedule; some free, some fees.

Yoga for Toddlers & Preschoolers, 10:30-11 a.m. first Tuesday, Freeport Community Library.

Young Critics, 5 p.m. third Tuesday, Topsham Public Library, always looking for new members, registration required, email [email protected] for details.

Support

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Dementia Support Group, 9:45-11:15 a.m. first and third Tuesdays of the month, hosted by Brunswick Area Respite Care at Mid Coast Senior Health Center, 56 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick.

Amistad Peer Support and Recovery Center, 851 Washington St., Bath, classes and support groups to address suicide prevention, depression/bipolar, addictions, contact Patrick Metro at [email protected], 389-4936.

Bath Area Soup Kitchen, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 807 Middle St. Enter through the side door next to the parking lot.

Cancer Resource Navigation Program, helps cancer patients and caregivers statewide with their questions about financial resources, support services and other cancer-related concerns, dempseycenter.org/cancer-resource-navigation.

Chronic Pain Support Group, open to people with chronic pain, their families and friends, first Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick, 725-7854.

Dementia Caregivers Education Series, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, Mid Coast Senior Health Center, 58 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, 373-3646.

Depressed Anonymous/Human Way Fellowship, 7 p.m. Sundays at the Neighborhood United Church of Christ, 798 Washington St., Bath, [email protected]

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center provides legal help, shelter and support. For support groups held in Brunswick call 721-0199; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066, throughthesedoors.com.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, Mondays, 9 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 837-3581; Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, 528-5550; Fridays, 6:30 p.m., Bath Police Dept., 250 Water St., Bath 442-7557; Saturdays, 9 a.m., Mid Coast Hospital (Medical Offices Building) 121 Medical Center Drive, 865-9160.

Food Pantry, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday, 807 Middle St., Bath, 737-9289.

Grief Support Groups, for survivors of those who have died from substance abuse or suicide, grieving child or parent, holiday-related and more, CHANS Home Health Care and Hospice, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, call 721-1357 for specifics.

Lyme Disease Support Group, 5:30-8 p.m. first Wednesday, Mid Coast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick in cafe conference rooms, 841-8757.

Moving On discussion group, 10 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, for surviving spouses of retirement age on how to build a new life, 725-1727, topshamlibrary.org.

Multiple Sclerosis Society, coffee and conversation group, 10-11 a.m., first Tuesday, Handy’s Market, 367 Main St., Yarmouth, [email protected]

National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, 7 p.m. fourth Wednesday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 81 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 319-7956.

Overeaters Anonymous, Tuesdays, noon, St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath, 729 3149; Thursdays, 7 p.m., St.Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 386 1740.

Parkinson’s Disease weekly support group, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Casco Bay YMCA, 14 Old South Freeport Road, Freeport, for patients, family, caregivers, 865-3417.

Pet Loss Grief Support Group, Center for Grief and Loss, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, for both anticipatory grief and death of a pet. For schedule see bit.ly/2OU7JhV, call 721-1357.

Prostate Cancer Network Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., third Tuesday, Mid Coast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick in cafe conference room.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine and Mid Coast Hospital, support groups for adult and adolescent survivors of child sexual abuse, www.sassmm.org; 24-hour helpline 1-800-871-7741.

Survivors of Suicide Loss, CHANS Hospice and Volunteers, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, contact Andy Sokoloff at 721-1357, [email protected] for meeting times.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners. The Tender Living Care Program offers peer support to everyone in the family facing a life-impacting illness, 775-5216, cgcmaine.org. 555 Forest Ave., Portland.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St., Yarmouth, [email protected]

T.O.P.S., Take Off Pounds Sensibly group meeting, Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St., Brunswick. Weigh-ins 6 p.m., followed by meeting. Every Monday, 729-6400.

Women with Cancer Support Group, open to women diagnosed with any type of cancer at any age, meets third Tuesdays, 3-4:30 p.m., MidCoast Hospital, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick, 373-6546.

Women’s Circle, for women in a controlling or abusive relationship, free and confidential, Mid Coast Outreach Office of Family Crisis Services, 24-helpline 800-537-6066; office, 721-0199.

Women’s Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. This support group is for individuals who identify as women who have experienced or are experiencing partner abuse. FMI, (207) 721-0199 or (800) 537-6066 Confidential Location, confidential location, Brunswick. Free.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Wednesday 10/23

Post 20 Veterans General Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., for all Post 20 members and interested veterans. Post 20 Home, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Thursday 10/24

From the Court at Nimrud to the Halls of Bowdoin: Assyrian Art and its American Receptions: 4:30 p.m. James Higginbotham, associate professor of classics and associate curator for the ancient collection, and Sean P. Burrus, Andrew W. Bowdoin College Museum of Art. 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoin.edu.

Digital Preservation and Analysis: Using New Technology in Archaeology: 6:30-7:30 p.m. The digital documentation of archaeological sites provides a new way of preserving, educating, and analyzing cultural and natural landscapes. Brunswick High School, Room 214, 116 Maquoit Road. Free.

“How to Be a Naturalist in the Digital Age” with Nat Wheelwright: 6:30-8 p.m. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free, www.btlt.org.

Saturday 10/26

Draw Manga Workshop for Beginners: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This is an introductory class to drawing the face of a manga character, based on the book, “Manga for the Beginner,” by Christopher Hart. Merrymeeting Arts Studio, 9 Main St., Bowdoinham. Free, www.facebook.com.

Freeport Open Stage Coffeehouse: 7-9 p.m. “A safety zone for creativity,” offering a relaxed performance opportunity for budding artists, established entertainers of all ages. Doors open at 6:30. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

Wednesday 10/30

LiDAR Imaging: A New Tool for Archaeology: 6:30-7:30 p.m. A brief historical outline provides the context for an introduction to LiDAR technology and a demonstration of how LiDAR-derived imagery is being used as an adjunct to traditional methods. Brunswick High School, Room 214, 116 Maquoit Road. Free, www.mainearchsociety.org.

Ongoing

Adult Coloring Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, materials provided. Free and open to the public.

Art with Connie Bailey: 10 a.m. This engaging Art class meets weekly 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesdays. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

BASS (Brunswick Area Storytelling Society): 6:30-8 p.m. monthly. All storytellers and those interested in storytelling are welcome. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free.

Brunswick Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, 8 Venture Ave., visitors welcome, 241-2294, 2156.toastmastersclubs.org.

Cape Entrepreneurs, 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road.

Cathance River Education Alliance Ecology Center Open House, Evergreen Circle, Topsham, noon to 2 p.m. each Sunday. For directions see creamaine.org or email [email protected]

Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Bath-Brunswick Chapter, 6-7:30 p.m., second Wednesday at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Help enact effective, revenue-neutral, bipartisan national climate policy.

Community Spay-Neuter Clinic of Topsham, free neuter and rabies shots for feral, stray and barn cats. Free transportation and trapping available in parts of Androscoggin, Kennebec, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Oxford counties, 721-8395.

Computer Boot Camp, by appointment daily 8:30-9:30 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 275 Bath Road, Brunswick, mainecareercenter.com, 621-5009.

First Light Camera Club, meets monthly 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Topsham Medical Building, 4 Horton Place, fee charged, firstlightcc.com, [email protected], 729-6607.

Freeport Wild Bird Supply – Free Bird Walks: 8-10 a.m. Geared towards birders of all skill levels, free, guided walks are offered every Saturday morning. Freeport Wild Bird Supply, 541 US Route 1, Freeport. Free, www.visitfreeport.com.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay Speaker Series, 7 p.m., second Wednesday until May, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, free and open to the public, fomb.org.

Genealogy Drop-In, 12:30-2:30 p.m. first Thursday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Bring a notebook and a USB flash drive.

Maine Wildlife Lecture Series, 6:30 p.m. second Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth.

Nature Programs, 2 p.m. daily, Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, Freeport, meet at benches by the end of the second parking lot. Free with park admission.

New Ventures Maine, programs for career, business and financial education. Classes and workshops at no charge, in-person and online options. 386-1664, newventuresmaine.org.

People Plus Community Center, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Offers fitness, classes, socials, meals, sports, travel and more, peopleplusmaine.org.

Rain or Shine Club, free weekly family-friendly walks Thursdays at 10 a.m., guided by Royal River Conservation Trust, 215-8315.

Reduced Price Hair Cuts for Seniors, drop-in 9 a.m.-noon Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union Ave., Brunswick, $10 charge benefits People Plus, public welcome.

Sip & Stitch, knitting and crocheting, 10 a.m.-noon first and third Saturdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, 725-1727.

Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, 29 Sewall St., Brunswick, career counseling, classes, support, mainecareercenter.gov, 721-8200.

Tech Wizards Drop-In Tech Help: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursdays. Help with: email, smartphones, tablets and iPads, laptops, Mac/iOS, Windows, Android, downloading eBooks and audiobooks, photo and file organization, and Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free.

Woman’s Club Meeting: 1:30-3 p.m. third Friday of the month September-June. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free.

