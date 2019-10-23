CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Giles Morgan Dennis Knight, 84, of York Ledge Drive, Cumberland Foreside, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019, at Cumberland Foreside, Maine, while surrounded by his loving family. Morgan was born in Philadelphia, Pa., June 25, 1935, son of the late Charles Morgan and Beverly Knight. Morgan graduated from the Phelps School and Penn State University and served honorably in the U.S. Army as an artillery surveyor in Europe post World War II. He was a member of the Cumberland Lions Club and the Cumberland Historical Society. For many years he took a lead role in coordinating the Memorial Day Parade and was often seen on the sidelines making sure the celebration and memorial services went off without a hitch. Morgan is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane Knight, their son, Morgan Knight and wife, Dawn, of Seattle, Wash., and their daughter, Whitney Anderson and her husband, Matthew, of Freeport, his sister, Mary Beverly Sullivan and her husband, John; and grandchildren, Garrett Knight and Clifford, Allison and Beverly Anderson. The family has decided to hold a private celebration of life and internment at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

Charitable donations can be made in his name to:

The Lions Club of

Cumberland Center

290 Tuttle Road

Cumberland ME 04021

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous