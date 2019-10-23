SANFORD – Diana Lefebvre Therrien, 83, was born on Aug. 2, 1936, in Biddeford, Maine, to Mary and Albert Lefebvre. She passed away on Oct. 21, 2019, after an acute illness.

Diana truly enjoyed life and took great pride in being a homemaker. First a homemaker for her seven children, and then later for her grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake; she loved to have special treats to surprise her family with and would enjoy trying out new dishes to see which ones were a “hit.” Diana also loved to share her beautiful singing voice with those around her. Additionally, she loved to dance; anytime a song with a good beat would start to play she couldn’t help but dance. She loved arts and crafts. Specifically she enjoyed knitting, cross-stitch, painting, and crocheting. Crocheting was one of her favorites and she enjoyed teaching others how to do it as well. It’s no surprise that she even won a blue ribbon at the fair for one of her afghans.

Diana loved a lot of things, but more importantly she especially loved her big family. She leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Joseph Robert Therrien; her seven children: Susan Sevigny and husband, George, Elaine Martin and husband, Michael, Cecile Therrien, Joanne Cyr and husband, Wayne, Michael Therrien, Kathy Waller, Julie Lucier and husband, Ray; as well as five siblings: Laura Smith and significant other, Verlin Scott, Albert Lefebvre Jr. and wife, Donna, Ralph Lefebvre and wife, Collete, Dolores Couture and husband, Arthur, and Priscilla Ouellette. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Diana will truly be missed by all that knew her.

Diana was predeceased by both her parents, Mary Lefebvre Cote and Albert Lefebvre, and her granddaughter, Theresa Martin.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, October 25, at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main Street in Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 26, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford–Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

