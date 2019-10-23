SACO – Robert “Bezo” A. Bissonnette, 79, of Saco passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. He was a lifelong resident of Saco, and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1958. He worked for York County Coast Star as a pressman for 41 years and was inducted into the New England Press Association’s Hall of Fame located in Boston Park Plaza. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards at the club.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Diana Bissonnette, and his brother, Paul Bissonnette.

He is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Rita Angers Bissonnette, his daughter, Judith Hurrell and her husband, Leonard, his son, David Bissonnette and his wife, Cathy, his son, Eric Bissonnette and Lisa, and his daughter, Lisa Estabrook and her husband, Stephen; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Alicia, Chelsea, Melanie, Tyler, Megan, Blake and Eric, two great-granddaughters, Ryleigh and Avery, and a brother Roger Bissonnette.

Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., followed by memorial service at 11 a.m. in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford, Maine. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

The family is grateful for the visiting nurses care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert’s memory to:

The Saco Food Pantry

67 Ocean Park Road

Saco, ME 04072

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous