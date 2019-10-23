PORTLAND – Vivian Patricia (Martin) Ryan, 94, passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, with her family at her side.

She was born May 19, 1925, in Weehawken, New Jersey, to Margaret (Morris) Martin and Vincent Jay Martin. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Jerome Martin, sister-in-law, Helen Ryan, brother-in-law, John Ryan, and grandsons, Kevin and Michael Ryan.

Vivian met her husband Bob when they were young children. In her role as the family “memory keeper”, she liked to tell us that when she was 7 years old, she brought her mother to the window, and pointing to Bob outside said “I’m going to marry him”. Vivian and Bob graduated from Weehawken High School in 1943. After high school, while Bob served in the Navy, Vivian worked in New York City for American Steel and Wire as well as Radio City Music Hall.

Three weeks after Bob was discharged, Vivian and Bob were married in January of 1946. This was the beginning of a long and happy marriage. In 1950 they moved to Fairfield, Conn., where they raised their family. Vivian was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to the well-being of her family. She had the ability to transform a house into a warm and comfortable home, even doing her own landscape designs. Vivian also enjoyed oil painting and was a talented writer of short stories.

After 37 years in Fairfield, Bob retired, and they moved to Timber Pines Country Club in Spring Hill, Florida. Vivian enjoyed many years as a docent at the Mary Springer House/Hernando Heritage Museum in Brooksville, Florida. While in Florida she loved being able to garden year-round. Vivian and Bob also shared a love of travel, making many trips to Europe and the Caribbean.

In 2005, after 18 years in Florida, they moved to Maine to be near family. Every winter since, Vivian has asked “Why did we leave Florida where it was warm?”

Vivian is survived by her husband of 74 years, Robert A. Ryan; daughter, Valerie Hall and her husband, James, of Cape Elizabeth and their daughters, Debra Webb, her husband Arthur, Amy Lombardo, her husband, Jeremy, and Katherine Hall; son Mark Ryan and his wife, Joanne, of Trumbull, Conn., and their sons, Stephen Ryan, his wife, Kate, and David Ryan; SOII Patrick Ryan and his wife, Theresa, of Derry, N.H., and their daughters Tracy Lounsberry, her husband Bradford; Alicia White, her husband, Jason; and son, Jason Ryan, as well as her sister-in-law, Anne Marie Ryan and many nieces and nephews. She was the loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Vivian’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Hospice of Southern Maine, especially Traci, Krista, Nina and Marie, and to Nancy, Shauna and Kim from The Cedars Wellness Group and to those at the Cedars Long Term Care. Bob would also like to thank Katherine O’Neil of the Atrium for her continuing guidance.

A Celebration of Vivian’s life is planned for the future.

The family would like to suggest that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Hospice of

Southern Maine

180 US-1

Scarborough, ME 04074

