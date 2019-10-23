BATH — Police have identified a Bath bicyclist who is in critical condition at a Portland hospital after crashing into a pickup truck at the intersection of Centre and Washington streets Monday afternoon.

Austin Bingham, 22, was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious head, face and leg injuries on Oct. 21.

Bingham was riding a modified BMX-style bicycle downhill on Centre Street and ran the red light at the bottom, according to police.

“Bingham swerved and missed a southbound vehicle before he then struck a northbound pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Adam Armstrong of Bath,” a news release states.

The initial investigation found bicycle error caused the crash, Deputy Chief Andrew Booth said in the release. No criminal charges are anticipated.

The bike was not equipped with brakes and Bingham was not wearing a helmet.

“Bath police would like to remind bicyclists to wear the appropriate safety gear, such as helmets, and ensure their bicycles are safe to drive on streets, as well as abide by the rules of the road,” Booth said.

