Arrests

10/14 at 12:02 a.m. Benjamin Richard Cote, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer William Buckley on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

10/14 at 2:35 p.m. Bobby Richardson, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of burglary (residential), criminal mischief, criminal threatening and criminal trespass.

10/14 at 7:05 p.m. Christin E. Paramenter, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Cody Forbes on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

10/14 at 8:24 p.m. Richard Jacob Sugars, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of assault.

10/14 at 10:52 p.m. William H. Cummings, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Brian Rollins on a charge of assault.

10/15 at 12:14 a.m. Devin Collins, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/15 at 9:03 a.m. Tyler D. Malmstrom, 28, of Sebago, was arrested at Portland Fish Pier by Officer Zachary Finley on charges of attaching false plates, operating after suspension, probation violation and receiving stolen property.

10/15 at 12:30 p.m. Regina Ellen Davis, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Michelle Cole on an outstanding warrant.

10/15 at 4:07 p.m. Santu Logugune, 20, of Westbrook, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of criminal trespass, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

10/15 at 7:09 p.m. Joel Nyapir, 18, of Portland, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of illegal attachment of plates and violation of conditional release.

10/15 at 11:27 p.m. Hector Danilo Escobar, 31, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of public drinking.

10/16 at 12:10 a.m. Kevin Colgan, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/16 at 12:17 a.m. Robert Mains, 56, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of public drinking.

10/16 at 2:42 a.m. Joseph L. Blais, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/16 at 3:14 a.m. Amy M. Cobb, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Sherwood Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant.

10/16 at 6:18 a.m. Kasandra Hernandez, 19, of Ellsworth, was arrested on State Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on two counts of assault and a charge of criminal mischief.

10/16 at 5:13 p.m. Kevin Mooers, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on two outstanding warrants.

10/16 at 5:31 p.m. Christopher Charles Jones, 44, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/16 at 6:45 p.m. Moises Perez, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Norwood Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on charges of assault, attempted burglary and unauthorized use of property.

10/16 at 7:24 p.m. Jason Tobin, 32, of Otisfield, was arrested on State Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/16 at 7:47 p.m. Rebecca Hassett, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Paris Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of assault, endangering the welfare of a child, violation of conditional release and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/16 at 10:10 p.m. Joseph L. Malarsie, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Mechanic Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

10/16 at 10:27 p.m. Nichele L. Roakes, 51, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Morgan Maclean on an outstanding warrant.

10/17 at 12:48 a.m. Steven Punsky, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Montrose Avenue by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of driving to endanger.

10/17 at 7:48 a.m. Scott Smith, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jessica Brown on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/18 at 9:11 a.m. Jeremy M. Ferrar, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Fore River Parkway by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on an outstanding warrant.

10/18 at 11:11 a.m. Malcom Todd Parham, 54, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Christopher Crout on an outstanding warrant.

10/18 at 12:55 p.m. Lipongo Logapo, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of operating without a license.

10/18 at 3:31 p.m. Clara L. Wallace, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/18 at 6:03 p.m. Sherene Guiliani, 31, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/18 at 8:02 p.m. Daniel L. Hoffman, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/18 at 8:02 p.m. Jaime Hoffman, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of operating without a license.

10/19 at 12:44 a.m. Demarcus Donrell Monroe, 25, of Amiston, Alabama, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of fugitive from justice.

10/19 at 2:17 a.m. Susan H. Coffin, 58, of Brunswick, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/19 at 3:22 a.m. Kazi N. Islam, 65, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of operating while under the influence.

10/20 at 6:20 a.m. Charles B. Tibbetts, 52, address unlisted, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/19 at 8:44 a.m. Joshua Rodriguez, 29, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of assault and violation of protection order.

10/10 at 10:05 a.m. Corey Theriault, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Lydia Ruetty on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

10/19 at 2:23 p.m. Mark S. Giroux, 55, of Windham, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/19 at 4:38 p.m. John Joseph Brennan, 60, of South Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/19 at 11:02 p.m. Adam Novit, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Walker Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of violation of protection order.

10/20 at 2:45 p.m. Haben Taffere, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer James Oliver on a charge of public drinking.

10/20 at 5:52 p.m. Matthew L. McEver, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Cody Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

10/20 at 6:57 p.m. Brian Fowler, 56, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on two outstanding warrants.

10/20 at 7:02 p.m. Christopher John Dennis, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/20 at 7:55 p.m. Viktor Blazevic, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of illegal attachment of plates and operating without a license.

