Playoff time is upon us.

The postseason has already begun in field hockey and cross country and soccer and volleyball are set to commence this weekend. Even football is winding down.

Here’s a look back at the events of last week and a glimpse at what’s upcoming:

Field hockey

Two of three local field hockey teams qualified for the playoffs, but both dropped their first game.

In Class A South, Scarborough finished the regular season with a 2-0 home win over South Portland last Wednesday. Hannah Dobecki and Bella Turner had the goals. The Red Storm earned the No. 6 seed for the playoffs and welcomed No. 11 Falmouth for a preliminary round contest Saturday. Scarborough won, 3-0, at Falmouth in the season opener Sept. 4, and had won two prior playoff meetings, but the third time was the charm for the Yachtsmen, who got a late goal to win, 1-0, ending the Red Storm’s season at 9-5-1.

South Portland finished 4-10 after its 2-0 season-ending loss at Scarborough. Goalie Maddie Drolet made 18 saves. The Red Storm wound up 14th in Class A South, but only 11 teams qualified for the postseason.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth posted a .500 record during the regular season and wound up fifth in the Heals. Tuesday, the Capers went to No. 4 Lake Region and dropped a hard-fought 1-0 decision in the quarterfinals to finish the year 7-8.

Football

On the gridiron, Scarborough improved to 6-1 and third in the Class A Crabtree Points standings after last Friday’s 57-0 home romp over Lewiston, the Red Storm’s fifth win in a row. Jarett Flaker had touchdown runs of 51- and 44-yards for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. In the second period, Thomas Galeckas’ 43-yard TD run and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Chase Cleary to Flaker made it 27-0 at halftime. Scarborough extended its lead to 49-0 after three behind Cleary’s 79-yard TD scamper, a 10-yard Galeckas scoring run and a touchdown run from Sal DeBenedetto. Sam Rumelhart’s 1-yard run in the fourth period accounted for the final score.

The Red Storm go to 3-3 Oxford Hills Friday (the teams didn’t play in 2018), then close the regular season with a home showdown versus defending state champion Thornton Academy Nov. 1.

In Class B South, South Portland improved to 5-2 after blanking host Westbrook, 35-0, last week, its third win in a row. The Red Riots got TD runs from Keenan Jones and Caleb Viola for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Anthony Poole then took over in the second period, hitting Connor Dobson for a touchdown pass, then rushing for two scores to put it away.

South Portland (fifth in the Crabtrees) closes the regular season Friday night at home versus 4-3 Sanford. Last year, the Red Riots lost, 46-7, at Sanford.

In Class C South, Cape Elizabeth fell to 4-3 and fifth in the standings following a 30-12 home loss to unbeaten Leavitt. The Hornets led, 6-0, after one quarter and went up, 22-0, in the second period, but a 1-yard TD pass from Gannon Stewart to Ryan McKean got the Capers on the board before halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Cape Elizabeth drew within 10 on a 1-yard pass from Stewart to Andrew Conley, but a late interception for a score iced it for Leavitt.

“When we don’t execute, we’re not going to win the game,” said Cape Elizabeth first-year coach Sean Green. “Five turnovers tonight, it’s not going to get it done against the best team in our conference. In my opinion, we’ve yet to put a full four quarters of football together. When we do that, I think we’re a dangerous football team.”

The Capers finish the regular season at 1-6 Poland Friday. The teams didn’t play last fall.

The Class B South and Class C South playoffs begin the weekend of Nov. 1-2 on the fields of the higher seeds.

Boys’ soccer

Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland’s boys’ soccer teams all feel good about their chances as the playoffs are set to begin.

The Red Storm project to be the No. 3 seed in Class A South after finishing the regular season 9-2-3. Scarborough closed with a 4-1 home loss to defending regional champion Gorham and a 1-0 home win over Cheverus. Thomas Donahue scored against the Rams, while Nate Needle had to goal in the victory.

The Red Storm will host a quarterfinal round playoff game next week against Marshwood, Kennebunk or Thornton Academy.

South Portland finished 9-4-1 and fifth following a 1-0 double-overtime home win over previously undefeated Falmouth and a 2-1 loss at Bonny Eagle. Anthony Perron had the OT goal to beat the Yachtsmen. In the setback, Alberto Kissaka scored.

The Red Riots will host a preliminary round contest this weekend, likely against Sanford.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth closed on a five-game win streak, blanking host Poland (3-0), host Freeport (4-0) and visiting Gray-New Gloucester (6-0) to finish 7-6-1. Dylan Hewitt, Archie McEvoy and Jack Sands scored in the win over the Knights. Charlie Dall and Jonas Moon each had two goals against the Falcons. In the win over the Patriots, Nick Clifford scored three times and Hewitt, Eddie Caldero and Killian Lathrop also tickled the twine.

The Capers (fifth in the Heals) will likely play at Freeport in the quarterfinals next week.

In Class D South, Greater Portland Christian School finished 0-14 and 15th (10 teams made the playoffs) after closing with losses at Valley (5-0), at Vinalhaven (8-1) and at Pine Tree Academy (8-2).

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth closed on an 11-game win streak and finished atop the Heals at 13-1 after finishing with wins at Freeport (3-0) and York (2-1). Karli Chapin had two goals and Olivia Cochran one in victory over the Falcons. Against the Wildcats, Chapin and Maggie Cochran each scored.

The Capers will host a quarterfinal round contest next week, likely against Morse or Greely.

In Class A South, two-time defending regional champion Scarborough suffered its first regular season loss in 28 games last Friday, 2-1, at Gorham, then suffered its first successive losses since 2001 when it fell, 1-0, at Cheverus Tuesday. Caitlin Noiles scored the goal versus the Rams. Against the Stags, the Red Storm allowed just one good scoring chance, but it proved fatal.

“We have to refocus,” said Scarborough coach Mike Farley. “It’s a new season and now we start over. The kids are resilient. I don’t suspect we’ll cry over spilled milk. We’ll get after it. Anybody can beat anybody now. We have to go in and be the best we can be. It’s going to be a tough road.”

The Red Storm will likely be ranked third for the tournament and will host a quarterfinal, likely against Falmouth or Thornton Academy, next week.

South Portland finished 3-11 after a 2-1 loss at Falmouth and a 3-0 home loss to Bonny Eagle. Brooklynn Ortiz had the goal versus the Yachtsmen.

The Red Riots earned the 12th and final playoff spot in Class A South and will play a preliminary round playoff game Saturday at 3 p.m., at Windham.

Volleyball

All three local volleyball teams are playoff-bound.

In Class A, Scarborough finished 12-2 and second in the Heals after 3-1 wins at Kennebunk and at home versus Deering.

The Red Storm will host a quarterfinal round playoff match Saturday. Biddeford is the likely foe.

South Portland ended its year with a program-best 11-3 mark, closing with 3-0 wins at Biddeford (25-15, 25-11, 25-22) and at home over Massabesic (25-12, 25-14, 25-19). In the win over the Tigers, Maria Degifico had 10 kills and 11 digs and Ashlee Aceto collected 27 assists. Against the Mustangs, Aceto had 26 assists and Degifico finished with nine kills. The Red Riots earned the No. 5 seed and will be at No. 4 Windham for the quarterfinals Saturday at 12 p.m.

In Class B, Cape Elizabeth finished 10-4 and third after a 3-0 win at Greely and a five-set (20-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 13-15) home loss to Yarmouth in a state rematch. The Capers will host a quarterfinal round matchup Saturday, likely against Mt. Desert Island.

Cross country

The Western Maine Conference cross country championship meet was held Friday in Standish.

Cape Elizabeth’s girls were third in Division One (York came in first) and produced the individual champion in Lila Gaudrault (19 minutes, 48 seconds).

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ squad was second to York. Jack Bassett was the top individual (17:13).

Next up is the regional championships at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland Saturday. The Class B girls’ meet starts at 11 a.m. with the Class B boys’ meet following at 11:40. The Class A girls’ meet starts at 1:40 and the boys’ race begins at 2:20 p.m.

Press Herald staff writer Mike Lowe contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

