Arrests

10/15 at 3 p.m. Abigail L. Bruni, 25, of Jasper Street, Scarborough, was arrested on Jasper Street by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on an outstanding warrant.

10/16 at 1:47 p.m. James R. Connolly, 48, of Gallant Drive, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Fairfield Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/16 at 10:25 p.m. Treasure S. Free, 21, address unlisted, Farmington, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/17 at 9:57 a.m. Joseph E. Bogolawski, 49, of Crystal Lane, was arrested on Crystal Lane by Detective Francis Plourd on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/18 at 5:04 a.m. Matthew S. Hunter, 30, of Anderson Avenue, Westbrook, was arrested on Payne Road and Southborough Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/18 at 1:41 p.m. James R. Connolly, 46, of Gallant Drive, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Haigis Parkway by Officer Scott Vaughan on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

10/20 at 12:47 a.m. Mohamed M. Dahia, 27, of Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Hunnewell Road and Maple Avenue by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/20 at 1:09 a.m. Bryan Plourde, 22, of Cape Road, Limington, was arrested on Holmes Road and Woodfield Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/20 at 8:35 p.m. Joseph Rivers, 35, no address listed, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

10/15 at 6:12 a.m. Mario J. Quinonez, 39, of South Windham, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/15 at 5:43 p.m. Robert V. White, 19, of Shaker Road, New Gloucester, was issued a summons on Chamberlain Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating a motor vehicle beyond class restriction.

10/16 at 9:21 p.m. Nita F. Robinson, 24, of Black Point Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons on Black Point Road and Thornton Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/17 at 1:45 p.m. Nicole M. Gagnon, 47, of Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Beeler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/17 at 4:56 p.m. Devin A. Shaw, 36, of Arsley Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/18 at 5:07 p.m. Catrina L. Seymore, 39, no address listed, Portland, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/19 at 12:36 a.m. Samantha I. Maxfield, 22, of Cape Road, Hollis, was issued a summon on Burnham Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/19 at 7:18 a.m. Erin A. Lefebvre, 40, no address listed, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

10/14 at 9:35 a.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

10/14 at 12:43 p.m. Tree on wires on Beech Ridge Road.

10/14 at 2:33 p.m. Alarm call on Burnham Road in Gorham.

10/16 at 7:39 a.m. Alarm call at Gorham Crossing in Gorham.

10/16 at 6:04 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

10/17 at 3:43 a.m. Alarm call on Portland Road in Saco.

10/17 at 3:58 a.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

10/17 at 4:04 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Waters Edge Terrace.

10/17 at 4:12 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Temple Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

10/17 at 4:17 a.m. Alarm call on County Road in Gorham.

10/17 at 4:30 a.m. Alarm call on Bohemia Way.

10/17 at 4:38 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Border Road.

10/17 at 5:01 a.m. Alarm call on Burnham Road in Gorham.

10/17 at 5:37 a.m. Alarm call on Mitchell Hill Road in Gorham.

10/17 at 5:59 a.m. Alarm call on Science Park Road.

10/17 at 6:55 a.m. Cable wire down on Ironclad Road.

10/17 at 7:09 a.m. Tree into house on Vagabond Street.

10/17 at 7:09 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Madison Drive.

10/17 at 7:55 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Pillsbury Drive.

10/17 at 8:00 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Old Blue Point Road.

10/17 at 8:07 a.m. Alarm call on Narragansett Trail in Gorham.

10/17 at 9:34 a.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

10/17 at 9:43 a.m. Alarm call on Kinney Road in Gorham.

10/17 at 11:12 a.m. Alarm call on Plaza Drive.

10/17 at 12:21 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Lady Slipper Way.

10/17 at 12:21 p.m. Alarm call on County Road in Westbrook.

10/17 at 12:39 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

10/17 at 1:00 p.m. Alarm call on Lincoln Avenue.

10/17 at 1:20 p.m. Outside investigation on Rod Road.

10/17 at 1:51 p.m. Alarm call on Jetport Boulevard in South Portland.

10/17 at 2:17 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

10/17 at 2:46 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Richards Way.

10/17 at 3:16 p.m. Tree limbs in wires on Pillsbury Drive.

10/17 at 3:55 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Fairway Drive.

10/17 at 5:50 p.m. Telephone wires smoking on Running Hill Road.

10/17 at 6:21 p.m. Alarm call on County Road in Gorham.

10/17 at 6:31 p.m. Gas odor inside on Whistler Landing.

10/17 at 7:33 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Spurwink Road.

10/17 at 8:34 p.m. Alarm call on Hemlock Drive in Gorham.

10/17 at 9:57 p.m. Alarm call on Smithers Way.

10/17 at 10:12 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gunstock Road.

10/18 at 5:27 a.m. Alarm call on Scarborough Downs Road.

10/18 at 9:01 a.m. Alarm call on South Street in Gorham.

10/18 at 12:41 p.m. Low handing wires on Broadturn Road.

10/18 at 1:31 p.m. Sparking wires on Running Hill Road.

10/18 at 1:50 p.m. Cable wires down on Gorham Road.

10/18 at 1:52 p.m. Cable wires down on Ross Road.

10/18 at 5:08 p.m. Alarm call on County Road in Gorham.

10/18 at 7:26 p.m. Alarm call on Plaza Drive.

10/18 at 7:47 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

10/18 at 10:30 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

10/19 at 9:37 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ironclad Road.

10/19 at 9:38 a.m. Alarm system triggered on Scarborough Downs Road.

10/18 at 10:34 a.m. Structure fire on U.S. Route 1.

10/19 at 10:37 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Quentin Drive.

10/19 at 1:23 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Atlantic Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

10/19 at 5:12 p.m. Alarm call on Municipal Drive.

10/19 at 7:09 p.m. Smoke detector issue on Carriage Way.

10/19 at 7:55 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Stratton Road.

10/19 at 8:50 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ramsay Terrace.

10/20 at 7:49 a.m. Alarm call on County Road in Gorham.

10/20 at 12:11 p.m. Cable wires down on Black Point Road.

10/20 at 2:28 p.m. Check on permitted burn on Mitchell Hill Road.

10/20 at 5:10 p.m. Live wires down on Old Neck Road.

10/21 at 7:28 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gorham Road.

10/21 at 8:28 a.m. Alarm call on Ledgeview Drive in Westbrook.

10/21 at 11:05 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Winding Way.

10/21 at 5:16 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Colby Drive.

10/21 at 9:28 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Mulberry Lane.

10/22 at 9:30 a.m. Alarm call on Eisenhower Drive in Westbrook.

10/22 at 11:07 a.m. Alarm call on Andover Road in Westbrook.

EMS

The Scarborough Fire Department received 71 calls from Oct. 14-22.

