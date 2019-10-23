Arrests

10/11 at 11:16 p.m. Jeffrey S. Dunn, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant.

10/12 at 2:42 a.m. Joshua Copeland, 30, of Saco, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/12 at 11:56 a.m. Alicia Chick, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/12 at 10:04 p.m. Cristino Jimenez, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

10/13 at 10:45 a.m. Abdi K. Abdirahman, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/14 at 2:02 p.m. Gilbert Prescott, 29, of Westbrook, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Steven Connors on an outstanding warrant.

10/15 at 8:47 a.m. Nicholas Alfonso, 29, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/16 at 12:16 a.m. Timothy Smith, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Fillmore Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/16 at 9:29 a.m. Timothy Smith, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Fillmore Avenue by Officer Erin Curry on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/18 at 1:39 a.m. Phal Sue, 34, of Lynn, Massachusetts, wqas arrested on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and falsifying information to an officer.

Summonses

10/11 at 4:28 p.m. Isabel H. Nzeka, 38, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of operating without a license.

10/14 at 9:38 p.m. Jessica Bois, 47, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/15 at 9:35 p.m. Elizabeth Carroll, 80, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of failing to stop, remain and provide information to an officer.

10/16 at 5:24 p.m. Lauren S. Williamson, 25, of New Gloucester, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/16 at 7:47 p.m. Isaac Coulibaly, 19, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

10/15 at 6:16 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Ocean Avenue.

10/17 at 1:18 a.m. Shorted electrical equipment on Wescott Street.

10/17 at 3:07 a.m. Shorted electrical equipment on Channel Road.

10/17 at 4:27 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Memory Lane.

10/17 at 4:29 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Dawson Street.

10/17 at 5:22 a.m. Building structure collapse on Cragmere Avenue.

On 10/17 from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. A total of 35 calls were received about telephone and power lines being down. Preble Street received six calls, Broadway three, Bellevue Avenue two, Bayview Avenue one, Osborne Avenue one, High Street two, Harriet Street two, Pine Street one, Chestnut Street one, Front Street one, Allen Road one, Sunset Avenue one, Day Street one, Walnut Street one, Park Street one, Sylvan Road one, Cobb Street one, Danforth Street one, Fellows Street one, Aspen Avenue one, Sawyer Street two, Haskell Avenue one, Fairlawn Avenue one and Skillings Street one.

10/17 at 5:04 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Massachusetts Avenue.

10/17 at 5:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Sunset Avenue.

10/18 at 12:22 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Carignan Avenue.

10/18 at 7:00 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Ledge Road.

10/18 at 1:37 p.m. Telephone wire down on Whitehall Avenue.

10/18 at 4:06 p.m. Hazardous condition reported on Whitworth.

10/18 at 5:15 p.m. Hazardous condition reported on Walnut Street.

10/18 at 10:22 p.m. Building fire reported on Briarwood Road.

10/19 at 8:55 a.m. Gas leak reported on Running Hill Road.

10/20 at 3:57 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Ocean Avenue.

EMS

The South Portland Fire Department received 81 calls from Oct. 15-21.

