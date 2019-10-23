Beach to Beacon again achieves ‘Evergreen’ certification

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race’s commitment to sustainability was recognized once again with Evergreen Certification by the Council for Responsible Sport.

In a letter to race organizers, Shelley Villalobos, managing director at the Council for Responsible Sport, noted that in 2019, the TD Beach to Beacon 10K implemented 95% of the entire set of standards considered for Evergreen Certification, which she called “incredibly impressive and not easy to do.”

Race founder and running icon Joan Benoit Samuelson, a Maine native and 1984 Olympic gold medalist, said, “This is the second time the TD Beach to Beacon 10K has achieved Evergreen Certification and we are part of a very elite and select group of athletic events that have achieved Evergreen status.”

Samuelson added, “The responsibility for being good stewards of our planet belongs to everyone. All of us who are involved with the TD Beach to Beacon 10K are fully committed to doing our part in the effort.”

With the help of Bruce Rayner, founder and Chief Greening Officer of Athletes for a Fit Planet, the TD Beach to Beacon 10K first attained Evergreen Certification following the 2016 race, by completing a rigorous review of the environmental and social sustainability programs in place at the race, ranging from comprehensive recycling, measuring and reducing carbon emissions, raising money for charities, and building a positive legacy in the community. Rayner led the charge to complete the process for the 2019 certification as well.

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K is one of only seven mass-participatory events to achieve Evergreen Certification from the Council for Responsible Sport, and the first major road race in North America to achieve the top status. (A small road race in La Jolla, Calif., achieved the honor in 2009, but is no longer certified.) The TD Beach to Beacon 10K achieved Silver Certification in 2012 and Gold Certification in 2014 before achieving the highest Evergreen level in 2016. The certification is valid for two years.

Sustainability efforts that were incorporated into the 2019 TD Beach to Beacon 10K that helped earn Evergreen Certification included:

• Recycled and composted waste at the start and finish and at the volunteer and VIP dinners, for a combined total waste diversion rate of 77%.

• Recycled old running shoes through Nike’s Reuse-a-Shoe program, providing new life for the materials in such things as playgrounds, basketball courts and running tracks.

• Partnered with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine to provide runners, volunteers and spectators with free and secure bike valet parking at Fort Williams. This year, 310 runners, volunteers and spectators used the service, up nearly 50% from 2018.

• Collected a record 4,607 redeemable bottles and cans at the finish in a partnership with redemption service provider CLYNK. The proceeds totaled $387.50, that was donated to The Telling Room, this year’s TD Beach to Beacon 10K charity.

• Offset the carbon emissions of operations vehicles and generators used for the race.

Atria Scarborough becomes The Enclave of Scarborough

Bridge Senior Living, a collection of nationally-recognized senior living communities, announced earlier this month that Atria Scarborough, a well-known senior living community in the area, is transitioning into The Enclave of Scarborough.

The 81-unit community offers assisted living and memory care and will be part of The Enclave brand of communities. The new branding and ownership officially began Oct. 8.

“By incorporating this community into our Enclave brand, we’re ensuring the highest quality and standards for our management, staff and associates,” said Deana Wright, Senior VP Operations for Bridge Senior Living. “Associates in our community will continue to provide top-notch care and attention. Residents can expect the same beautiful location, amenities and services, and rest in knowing that their satisfaction, health, and comfort are our highest priorities.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: