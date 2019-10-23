Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 10/28 7 p.m. Council Ordinance Committee TH
Tues. 10/29 6 p.m. School Facilities Needs Report TH
Scarborough
Mon. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Community Center Committee Wentworth School
Wed. 10/30 5:30 p.m. Joint TC/SB Finance Committee MB
Fri. 11/1 8:30 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee MB
Fri. 11/1 3 p.m. Rules & Policies Committee MB
South Portland
Mon. 10/28 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop SPHS
Tues. 10/29 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissions Workshop 2 Portland Fish Pier
Tues. 10/29 5:30 p.m. Community Development Advisory Committee 496 Ocean St.
Tues. 10/29 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 10/30 6 p.m. Maine DOT Community Meeting SPHS
