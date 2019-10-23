Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  10/28  7 p.m.  Council Ordinance Committee  TH

Tues.  10/29  6 p.m.  School Facilities Needs Report  TH

Scarborough

Mon.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  Community Center Committee  Wentworth School

Wed.  10/30  5:30 p.m.  Joint TC/SB Finance Committee  MB

Fri.  11/1  8:30 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  MB

Fri.  11/1  3 p.m.  Rules & Policies Committee  MB

South Portland

Mon.  10/28  6 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop  SPHS

Tues.  10/29  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissions Workshop  2 Portland Fish Pier

Tues.  10/29  5:30 p.m.  Community Development Advisory Committee  496 Ocean St.

Tues.  10/29  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  10/30  6 p.m.  Maine DOT Community Meeting  SPHS

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles