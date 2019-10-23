The owners of Terlingua, a barbecue restaurant at 52 Washington Avenue, announced Wednesday that they plan to relocate down the street to the former home of Silly’s, which closed in September.

Pliny and Melanie Reynolds, owners of Terlingua, have leased 40 Washington Avenue and filed permits with the city to renovate the space, including the backyard and patio. The Reynolds and chef Wilson Rothschild plan to add a small market that will sell prepared foods such as barbecue and sides, green and red chilis, and house-made sauces and rubs.

The Reynolds still own the building at 52 Washington Avenue and plan to lease it. They said their main reason for moving is to add more space so their business can expand. Terlingua seats 35, but 40 Washington Avenue can hold 60, plus more in the planned outside beer garden and dining deck.

The new Terlingua is expected to open in spring. Until then, the restaurant will remain open in its current location.

