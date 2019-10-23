NEW YORK — Mark Twain’s adventures overseas, and the irreverent book that helped make him famous, will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the New-York Historical Society.
“Mark Twain and the Holy Land” opens Friday and runs through Feb. 2. The exhibit follows Twain’s so-called “Great Pleasure Excursion” to Europe and the Holy Land in 1867 and the book it inspired, “The Innocents Abroad, or The New Pilgrims’ Progress,” published in 1869, 150 years ago.
The society announced the exhibit Wednesday. It has gathered documents, photographs and other artifacts, in partnership with the Shapell Manuscript Foundation.
“The Innocents Abroad” was drawn from newspaper columns he wrote about his trip and was the best-selling book in his lifetime.
