WATERBORO — Emma Snyder and Emily Jacobs each scored in the first four minutes to start second-seeded Massabesic on its way to a 4-1 win over No. 7 Sanford in a Class A South field hockey quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon.

Snyder made it 3-0 in the second half, assisted by Jacobs, and Izzy Hurlburt rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs (14-1), who will host No. 3 Gorham at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Massabesic goalie Julia Gregoire made 10 saves.

Alysha Simpson put Sanford (9-7) on the scoreboard with 2:47 remaining. Jordan Benvie had 17 saves for the Spartans.

FREEPORT 2, LEAVITT 0: Kyla Havey scored in the first half and Sydney Silvia added a second-half goal as the second-seeded Falcons (10-3-2) beat the seventh-seeded Hornets (8-7) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Freeport.

Freeport will host a semifinal on Saturday against No. 3 Fryeburg Academy.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, YARMOUTH 0: Maggie Powers scored in the first half and Eliza Thorne got an insurance goal with 4:30 remaining as the third-seeded Raiders (10-4-1) shut out the No. 6 Clippers (6-8-1) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Fryeburg.

Bridget O’Neil and Camden Jones were each credited with an assist. Bailey Richardson made three saves for the shutout

Cassie Walsh stopped 14 shots for Yarmouth.

ST. DOMINIC 7, BOOTHBAY 3: Julianne Cook scored the first of her three goals just 2:40 into the game, and the third-seeded Saints (11-4) rolled to a Class C South quarterfinal win over the No. 6 Seahawks (5-10) in Auburn.

With only 10 players available for Boothbay, both teams started the game one player short, and after an injury to Boothbay’s Mara Gentry, they played 9-on-9 the rest of the way.

Anna Cote, Lorelei Bonney, Isabella Pelletier and Mia-Angelina Leslie added a goal apiece for the Saints.

Chloe Arsenault scored all three goals for Boothbay.

