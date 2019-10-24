GORHAM—Jillian Nichols and Lauren Fotter put up back-to-back goals for the Lady Rams vs. visiting Scarborough on Friday evening, Oct. 18 – the duo put Gorham out front 2-0, and Scarborough couldn’t come back.

2-1 the final.

Nichols scored first in the outing, just about eight and a half minutes in: She fired from the top right of the Scarborough box to the bottom left corner, beating Storm keeper Nikki Young and putting the Rams up 1-0 in an important game.

90 seconds later, Scarborough earned a corner and an opportunity to balance the board. Gorham netminder Lily Courtney, though, made the grab.

76 seconds after that (give or take), Fotter struck. Brittney Landry pulled the trigger on an initial shot; Young saved it, but deflected the ball outward. Fotter then smashed the rebound home: 2-0.

Kaitlyn Noiles eventually tallied for the Storm, heading a corner ball past Courtney. That, though, was all she wrote for the contest, which ended in a Rams W.

The triumph advanced Gorham to 10-3 on the autumn. The No. 4 Rams capped their regular-season run with a home bout vs. eighth-ranked Noble (8-4) on Tuesday the 22nd.

Cheverus occupies first at 14-0, Portland second at 11-2-1 and Scarborough third at 12-2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: