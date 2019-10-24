Arrests
Kyra J. Ellis, 27, Connor Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 15 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, domestic violence assault and assault, on Connor Drive.
Connor S. Perry, 21, Pope Road, Windham, on Aug. 16 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.
Kyra J. Ellis, 27, Connor Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 17 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Connor Drive.
DeVon R. Heard, 26, Mosher Road, Gorham, on Aug. 17 on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct, on Mosher Road.
Haley M. Houdlette, 21, Southern Avenue, South Portland, on Aug. 17 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Letter: Former mayor backs Foley in race
-
American Journal
Letter: Spiller shined as Navy officer, will shine as mayor
-
American Journal
Letter: Business owner says Spiller’s devotion unparalleled
-
American Journal
Letter: Spiller embraces qualities of his late father
-
American Journal
Letter: Spiller positive thinker who transforms energy into reality