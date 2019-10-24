Arrests

Kyra J. Ellis, 27, Connor Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 15 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, domestic violence assault and assault, on Connor Drive.

Connor S. Perry, 21, Pope Road, Windham, on Aug. 16 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Kyra J. Ellis, 27, Connor Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 17 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Connor Drive.

DeVon R. Heard, 26, Mosher Road, Gorham, on Aug. 17 on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct, on Mosher Road.

Haley M. Houdlette, 21, Southern Avenue, South Portland, on Aug. 17 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

