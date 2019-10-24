A group that advocates for stronger gun regulation is criticizing the state’s top lawmakers for refusing to admit new gun-control measures for debate in the coming 2020 legislative session.

“Every other day, a person in Maine dies from a gunshot, meanwhile a small group of legislators blocked gun safety legislation from even being discussed in 2020,” Nacole Palmer, a volunteer with the Maine chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said in a prepared statement.

The Legislature’s 10-member Legislative Council reviewed 399 proposed bills on Wednesday and voted against introducing most of them – including gun-related measures – in the session that begins in January. The council, which includes the minority and majority leadership in both the House and the Senate, as well as the Speaker of the House and the Senate President is intentionally evenly split with five Democrats and five Republicans. For a bill to move forward it needed at least six votes.

Among the gun bill titles rejected by the council were proposals meant to improve school safety, create penalties for unsafe gun storage and prohibit guns at daycare centers and other child care facilities.

Lawmakers who saw their proposals rejected by the council Wednesday will have a chance to appeal the decision again in November but for the most part, bills that were excluded are unlikely to now be allowed in when the full Legislature reconvenes in January.

The next session of the Legislature is meant to be the so-called “short session” or the second half of the two-year session and is supposed to be reserved only for emergency legislation.

This story will be updated.

