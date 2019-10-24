Idexx Laboratories Inc. Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ayers is stepping down from his leadership role in the wake of a serious cycling accident in June that injured his spinal cord and paralyzed most of his body.

Idexx, a fast-growing veterinary diagnostics firm based in Westbrook, announced in early July that Ayers had been injured a few days earlier in a serious cycling accident on June 27 and was taking medical leave. The company appointed Executive Vice President Jay Mazelsky as interim president and CEO in Ayers’ absence.

Ayers filed an updated statement in late July with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission saying that he had limited arm and wrist movement but no mobility or sensory perception in his legs, torso and fingers. He said the accident fortunately did not cause any head trauma or brain injury.

Ayers told the SEC he was undergoing extensive rehabilitation at one of the country’s top facilities. He issued a follow-up statement Thursday, saying that his rehabilitation was ongoing and that Ayers would not be able to resume his role as chief executive. However, Ayers said he would continue working with the company as a director and senior adviser to the board.

“While the nature of my spinal cord injury and my continuing need to focus on an extended rehabilitation process preclude me from returning to Idexx as CEO, my passion for the company and its purpose has not diminished,” Ayers said in the prepared statement.

The Idexx board of directors said it has appointed Mazelsky as president and CEO of the company, effective immediately.

