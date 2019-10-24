As a resident of Bayside Village Apartments, I am concerned about the rent going up, and wages staying low.

I am concerned about people like Tom Watson, with no regard for the homelessness created when turning affordable units into luxury apartments for the rich.

I am concerned about politicians like Spencer Thibodeau, who would rather move homeless shelters far away from downtown instead of addressing the issues creating homelessness in the first place.

I am concerned about candidates like Kate Snyder, who hide from questions by saying we should “have a conversation” about it as a community, instead of proposing solutions through badly needed regulations.

That is why I am voting for Travis Curran: He is the only candidate with the urgency and the excitement needed to tackle these problems, and he has bold policies to address them instead of hiding behind talking points or trying to push them away.

Eli Prescott

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: