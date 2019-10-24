Travis Curran brings to the mayoral contest the cares and concerns of a generation profoundly impacted by the changing nature of Portland.

As a member of the service industry and the creative economy, he has a street-level knowledge of both what makes our city so appealing and how those characteristics are under increasing strain. The affordability crisis is not an abstract for him, it’s personal.

His voice deserves to be heard and his candidacy deserves the utmost consideration by the voters of Portland.

James Noel Hoban

Portland

